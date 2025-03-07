Celsius drop halts summer March in Calcutta, temperature set to rise this weekend

Just when March was giving summer vibes, the Celsius is in reverse gear in Calcutta.

The Met office recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius in Alipore on Thursday. It was almost four notches below normal. The last time the day temperature was lower was 28.4 degrees on February 26.

At 20.2 degrees, the minimum on Thursday was also a notch below normal. The forecast for Friday is a maximum of 30 degrees and a minimum of 19 degrees.

On March 2, the Celsius had climbed to almost 33 degrees in Calcutta.

On Thursday, even though the afternoon was just a tad too mild the evening was more than pleasant.

A Met official said the slide was a “temporary fluctuation”. “It is not going to last. The Celsius is expected to rise again in the weekend,” said the official.

A dip in the moisture level and a rise in the intensity of northwesterly winds have combined to drag the Celsius down, he said.