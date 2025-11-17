Two held for snatching chain near Science City

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching a woman’s chain while she was taking a morning walk near Science City on Sunday.

The men were arrested on Sunday evening, within a few hours after the snatching, police said.

The police identified the accused as Sheikh Shabir, 21 and Mohammad Daulat, 24.

The police said the incident happened between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday when three motorcycle-borne persons snatched a gold chain from the neck of Rina Das while she was returning from her morning walk.

Das was about to enter her home at Metropolitan.

The bikers sped away with the gold chain before the woman could raise an alert.

“A team of officers visited the spot and collected CCTV footage from the vicinity. In the meantime, our source was able to identify the accused. On the basis of human intelligence, the team kept watch near a particular area on DC Dey Road in Tangra. Finally, two of the accused were picked up,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

The police said during interrogation, both the accused admitted their involvement in the crime, and after pursuing their statements, the snatched gold chain was recovered from their possession.

The police said the chain was recovered within 10 hours of it being reported snatched.

Both will be produced before the court on Monday.

A search has been launched for the third accused, the police said.