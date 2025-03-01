Truck crushes one to death riding scooter on Vidyasagar Setu

A man riding a scooter was crushed to death on Vidyasagar Setu by a rogue truck that came from behind, hit him and fled, leaving the man to die, early on Friday.

Manoj Shaw, 46, was riding pillion on his brother’s bike.

The insides of Manoj’s head were spilled on the road while his younger brother Amarnath, 32, who was riding the scooter, escaped with relatively minor injuries. Both were wearing helmets.

The brothers were accompanying a hearse that had the body of a relative who had passed away.

Police said the truck hit the two-wheeler, disbalancing both the riders. They fell, but on different sides of the scooter. Manoj fell on the road and Amarnath fell towards the parapet of the bridge.

The early morning crash was yet another reminder of rampant reckless driving in the city.

“Around 11pm on Thursday we were informed about the passing away of Amarnath’s father-in-law, who was in hospital. The brothers were returning home with the hearse when the crash happened around 7am,” said a relative, Chandan Prasad.

A resident of Banabihari Bose Road in Howrah, Manoj worked at a jute mill, the police said.

“My two sons were bringing the body of my younger son’s father-in-law. They were on a scooter and the body was in a vehicle in front of them. The body reached our home around 7.30am, my boys did not. A while later, we received information that my elder son was no more,” Manoj’s mother said at their Howrah home on Friday afternoon.

The brothers were takento SSKM Hospital where Manoj was declared dead. Amarnath was treated and discharged.

The police said CCTV analysis helped them identify the truck.

The truck was intercepted on Friday evening and the driver was arrested.

A case has been registe-red with Hastings police