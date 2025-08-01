Help migrant labourers: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee tells clubs and officials

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Durga Puja organisers and the local administration to provide new clothes to migrant labourers returning to Bengal because of the alleged oppression of Bengali-speaking people in some states.

“Puja shabar jonnyo bhalo hoye uthuk, anandey metey uthun aapnara shakaley (Let Puja be an occasion for everyone’s good. All of you immerse in the joy). Jara atyacharita hochchhey, nipirito hochchey, jelay jelay phirey aaschyen, darkar hole club-er paksha thekey, proshashan-er paksha thekey ektu notun jama kapor deben (If required, the clubs and the local administration should gift new clothes to those returning to the districts following torture, following oppression).”

“They are being robbed of everything, and they are returning facing tremendous oppression and torture. But we don’t like torturing people,” Mamata told a gathering of Durga Puja organisers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“We won’t torture anyone. If someone has done a misdeed, we won’t emulate it,” Mamata said. “Our ability to endure is our tradition. This is our culture. This is our sense of harmony.”

On Monday, chief minister urged 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal in other states to return home and directed her administration to introduce a new scheme to provide

them jobs and other facilities while addressing an administrative review meeting in Bolpur.

The chief minister’s call came amid reports of harassment and atrocities faced

by Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

Mamata said her government would provide jobs to the returning migrant workers under the “Karmashree” scheme, launched to employ rural workers after the

Centre withheld MGNREGA funds.

“Durga Puja is Bengal’s biggest festival. Maa aaschhen (Mother Goddess is on her way). Bengal’s culture lies in harmoniously celebrating this festival with everyone,” Mamata said.