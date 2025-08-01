CU nominee quizzed over hiring Monojit

An inspection team constituted by Calcutta University to probe alleged irregularities at South Calcutta Law College questioned a CU nominee on the college’s governing body regarding the appointment of Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape on campus, as a temporary office employee.

The university’s officiating vice-chancellor, Santa Datta Dey, was present when Sibranjan Chatterjee was questioned on Tuesday evening.

Chatterjee, a retired college teacher who has been CU’s nominee to the body since 2012, was asked to meet the committee days after the VC said that the two nominees will be removed because they did not oppose the appointment of Mishra, who had been arrested five times before being appointed by the college in July last year.

Mishra was terminated in early July after the rape allegation.

Yashabanti Sreemany is the other nominee who was questioned by the committee on July 15. She has been a nominee from 2017.

When Metro asked Chatterjee whether he had opposed Mishra’s appointment in the governing body meeting on July 2, 2024, he said: “I cannot recollect whether I was present at the meeting. But... I cannot evade the responsibility of the decision taken by the committee.”

Chatterjee said he did not know anything about the criminal antecedents of Mishra, who was the TMCP (Trinamool Chhatra Parishad) unit president in the college and graduated in 2022.

A CU official said that as the university was done questioning the two nominees, it would decide whether they would be replaced.