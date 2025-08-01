JEE results likely on August 7 after three months of tests

The state joint entrance examination results are expected to be published on August 7, over three months after the tests were conducted.

The examination to admit students to BTech programmes at 100-odd private engineering colleges, 10 government engineering colleges, and two state universities — Calcutta and Jadavpur — was held on April 27.

The state joint entrance examination board declared a probable date for the results two days after Calcutta High Court asked it and the state government to submit affidavits explaining why the results could not be published yet.

“The state government sent a directive to the board over the publication of the JEE results on Wednesday. The results are expected to be published on August 7,” JEE board chairperson Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee told a news conference on Thursday.

The results were supposed to be declared on June 5.

Chakravarti Banerjee said that the Supreme Court’s July 28 stay on Calcutta High Court’s bar on the implementation of other backward classes (OBC) quota in jobs and education announced by the state government paved the way for the publication of results.

The apex court upheld a June 8 notification in which the state government decided to give OBC reservation to 140 categories.

“In order to give effect to the solemn order dated 28.07.2025 of the Supreme Court and other connected matters and consequences arising therefrom, the board has issued an important notification for all WBJEE-2025 candidates, giving them an opportunity to update their social category details (prior to the publication of results and document verification) by August 2 (up to 11.59 pm),” said Chakravarti Banerjee.

She said the exercise started on July 31.

“Candidates have been notified that they can update their social category details by clicking on the provided link. Verification by the allotted institute will be done at the time of admission. It has been notified that any final decision will be subject to the outcome of pending legal proceedings,” the board’s chairperson said.

The notifications can be accessed on two websites of the board, www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in

Earlier, parents of many candidates had written to education minister Bratya Basu expressing concern over the delay in JEE results.

The association of private engineering colleges also expressed anxiety over the delay and feared they would struggle to get students,.

The state’s premier tech school, Jadavpur University, was equally worried.

They were worried about filling up 1,253 engineering seats and feared that they might not get the top students.

The board chairperson said they were sending text message alerts to all the candidates who took the tests.

“After getting the social category details, the board would sort the data and make the changes. The state’s June 8 notification came much after candidates had applied for this year’s JEE. So we have to make the changes before the results are published,” a JEE board official said.