Axed teachers can take part in counselling: HC  

The high court on Wednesday ordered that the sacked school teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels of the government-aided schools be permitted to participate in the counselling process for the upper primary level (Classes VI to VIII) by the school service commission (SSC).

These teachers had qualified both the state level selection test (SLST) for secondary and higher secondary posts and the teacher eligibility test (TET) for upper primary level positions at the same time, said SSC officials.

They joined as teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels and did not take part in the counselling process for the upper primary level which had started late last year, because the Supreme Court was hearing the case which was originally filed at Calcutta High Court by those who were allegedly deprived appointments for the teaching jobs based on the 2016 selection tests.

The apex court terminated all appointments made through the 2016 selection process in April, finding the recruitment “vitiated”. A section of the terminated teachers approached Calcutta High Court, pleading that they be allowed to take part in the ongoing counselling process at the upper primary level.

The court granted their appeal on Wednesday.

Justice Aniruddha Roy said in his order: “.... the petitioners shall be allowed to participate in the immediately next phase of counselling and the commission is directed to permit the petitioners in the said counselling process....”

Lawyer Ekramul Bari, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that the candidates were called in the first phase of the upper primary counselling after they qualified in the personality test.

“The petitioners for some reasons...could not participate on the date when the first phase of counselling was held,” the order says.

Sutanu Patra, the commission’s lawyer said, the petitioners would be allowed to take part in the counselling before the tenure of the panel expires on September 25.