Trio arrested in connection with deaths of a man and woman in Golf Green apartment

Police on Monday arrested two men and a woman in connection with the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a flat in Golf Green’s Aurobindo Nagar on Sunday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s mother, police had started a case under sections of murder. The arrested trio were charged with murder. They were produced before a city court on Monday and remanded in police custody for 10 days.

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A forensic team visited the apartment on Monday.

Police sources said the preliminary post-mortem found traces of alcohol in the stomachs of both victims. Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether any drugs or narcotic substances were also involved.

The initial findings suggest the woman died 36 to 48 hours before the bodies were recovered, while the man’s death is estimated to have occurred 24 to 36 hours earlier.

Police identified the accused as Mustaq Ali Molla, alias Rohit, of Haridevpur; Chandan Paswan; and Anjali Bangira of Chakradharpur in Jharkhand. Anjali had come to Calcutta for higher studies and is a college student.

Investigators have also gathered details about the background of the deceased woman, Mehul Sanyal, 21. In 2023, shortly after turning 18, she had left home with a friend and had since been living at various locations.

During this period, she is believed to have met Anjali at a house party. The two were reportedly planning to move into and share the Golf Green apartment.

Mustaq and Dilshad (whose body was found on Sunday) had been living in the Golf Green flat along with Mehul. Dilshad was known for making social media

reels, while Mustaq created online content under the name “Rohit Biker”, sources said.