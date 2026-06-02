Day 1 surprise: Rs 80 saved, Jadavpur University student shares free ride experience

A young woman who boarded a state-run AC bus on Monday morning was taken by surprise when the conductor handed her a ticket that read “Free Ticket for Women”.

Subarna Haldar, 22, did not have to pay for the ride.

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The student of Jadavpur University boarded the bus from New Town’s Biswa Bangla Gate around 10.30am and alighted at the Ruby crossing. The return journey from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to New Town was also free of cost. Haldar saved ₹80 on the two-way ride. She narrated her “free” experience to Metro.

When I boarded the AC-47 bus from Biswa Bangla Gate, the conductor asked me my destination, which was the Ruby crossing. I was about to pay the fare when he handed me a ticket and said: ‘Aj theke mahila der taka lagbe na (From today, women will not be charged)’. The total amount on the ticket read ‘0’. It also said: ‘Free Ticket for Women’. I was surprised. It would cost me ₹40 otherwise.

On my way back home, I took AC-9B from Jadavpur 8B bus stand and got down at Narkelbagan in New Town. This time, I knew there would not be any charge. On neither occasion did the conductor ask for any ID or document.

A free ride is definitely convenient for students who have to budget their expenses. I still live with my parents, but some of my friends who have shifted from the districts to Calcutta and are living on their own told me it is a significant saving for them every month.

But while the ride is free, there should be enough buses. In the morning, one can easily avail of buses, but when we have classes in the second half, it becomes a challenge to get an AC bus on time. We have to wait in the sun, and that is when you need an AC bus more desperately. The autos wait to fill up because there are not enough passengers, and in the absence of enough buses the commuting time goes up.

Obviously, a free bus ride is welcome. But I am wondering whether the fare will be raised for others. Is someone else paying for my free ride?