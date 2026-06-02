Three cops suspended over alleged 'extortion' during patrol duty in north Calcutta

Three police personnel — an assistant sub-inspector and two constables — have been suspended for allegedly extorting money from a trader in north Calcutta while on patrol duty in a police control room van last month.

The alleged incident happened on May 21 near the Jatindra Mohan Avenue and Sovabazar crossing, sources said. The suspension order was issued on Saturday.

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“Assistant sub-inspector Sibir Kumar Dalai, constable Gour Ghosh, and constable driver Sattar Ali left their duty spot where they were posted at the Hatibagan crossing and went to the place of occurrence without any reason or justification,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

They allegedly extorted money from a trader at the Jatindra Mohan Avenue

crossing.

Even in the absence of a formal complaint at Lalbazar, a preliminary probe uncovered prima facie evidence suggesting “irregularities and misconduct”, the officer said.

Sources said CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area was examined to verify the information.

“It was found that the three police personnel had left the spot of their duty and had gone where the alleged incident had happened. After being asked about this, they could not explain the reason why they had left the place of their duty,” said an officer.

Based on the findings of the enquiry, the three police personnel were placed under suspension on May 30.

Departmental enquiries and proceedings were initiated against them. There has been no formal extortion complaint. Hence, no criminal proceedings have been drawn up.

Senior officers said subordinates are regularly briefed that on-duty personnel are constantly under watch through the extensive network of CCTV cameras across

the city.

“Despite that, some of them break the law. We are extremely strict about this. If anyone is caught doing any illegal activity, immediate action would be taken,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.