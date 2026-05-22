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regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

Javed Khan surrenders before Alipore court in post-poll violence case after May 4 Assembly results

Khan and 10 others were accused of triggering violence in Tiljala, following which an FIR was lodged against them

Our Special Correspondent Published 22.05.26, 04:28 AM
Javed Khan

Javed Khan File picture

Trinamool MLA Javed Khan surrendered before Alipore court on Thursday and secured bail in a case related to alleged post-poll violence registered against him and others after the Assembly election results on May 4.

Khan and 10 others were accused of triggering violence in Tiljala, following which an FIR was lodged against them.

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Khan has retained his Assembly seat in this election.

Violence was reported in the Topsia-Tiljala area earlier this month, where Khan and his supporters allegedly clashed with BJP workers while protesting the vandalism of a Trinamool office in the Pragati Maidan area and the alleged harassment of a woman by BJP supporters celebrating their victory.

A case was registered against Khan in connection with the violence.

The other accused had already secured bail. Khan appeared in court on Thursday. Calls and messages from Metro to him went unanswered.

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