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regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

Debraj Chakraborty, Aditi Munshi seek anticipatory bail at Calcutta High Court in disproportionate assets case

The bench of Justice Jay Sengupta accepted the plea. The matter is likely to be heard in a few days

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 22.05.26, 04:57 AM
Debraj Chakraborty

Debraj Chakraborty File picture

Trinamool leader Debraj Chakraborty and his wife, Aditi Munshi, a former MLA, moved the high court on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail in a disproportionate assets case filed by Bidhannagar City Police.

The bench of Justice Jay Sengupta accepted the plea. The matter is likely to be heard in a few days.

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Police sources said the case was registered at Baguiati police station following a complaint by BJP MLA Tarun Jyoti Tiwari. The FIR was based on that complaint.

Aditi was the Trinamool MLA from Rajarhat Gopalpur, where Tiwari won in this Assembly election. Debraj is a councillor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

According to sources, there “could be a mismatch between her actual assets and what she declared before the Election Commission”.

Bidhannagar police arrested Amit Chakraborty, a close associate of Debraj, on Tuesday, triggering speculation that Debraj, too, could be arrested.

Amit’s arrest came within a week of the police arresting Samaresh Chakrabarty, a Trinamool councillor in Bidhannagar, for allegedly demanding money from realtor Kishor Halder. Amit has been accused of assaulting Halder.

“Amit was arrested following a complaint alleging assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation lodged by Halder,” an officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

After the BJP came to power on May 4, former fire minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The central agency also arrested Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas for alleged links to coal smuggling and other offences.

The ED has also arrested alleged gangster Sona Pappu, whose name had surfaced in cases of land grabbing and extortion allegedly carried out with Trinamool support.

RELATED TOPICS

TMC Councillor TMC MLA Aditi Munshi Calcutta High Court Anticipatory Bail Bidhannagar Police Disproportionate Assets BJP
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