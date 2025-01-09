‘TMC leader’ held for extortion, assault in Beleghata

A self-claimed Trinamool Congress leader from Beleghata was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a resident of Madhyamgram and assaulting him, police said.

Sushanta Saha, alias Habu, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Kajal Mondal, the police said.

“According to the complaint, Saha called him to his office at 33 Pally on CIT Road on January 6 to settle a dispute over payments. After a heated altercation, the complainant was confined in the office,” a senior officer of Beleghata police station said.

“The complainant said he was beaten up inside the office. Saha later forced him to part with his car keys and drove away.”

Saha claims to be the president of the Trinamool Yuba Congress of Ward 33 on his social media account.

“Who is he to claim to be the president of Yuba Trinamool Congress? Anyone can claim to be Abhishek Banerjee but does he become one? He is a self-styled leader with no takers in the party,” said Pabitra Biswas, a former councillor of Ward 33 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

“People like him are a disgrace to the party.”