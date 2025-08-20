Saradha scam: Sudipta Sen and his aide Debjani Mukherjee acquitted in three cases

Saradha group chief Sudipta Sen and his aide Debjani Mukherjee were acquitted on Tuesday in three cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust registered under Kolkata Police.

The Bankshall court gave the judgment, freeing them of charges in the three cases, police sources said.

However, Sen and Mukherjee will remain in judicial custody as multiple other cases are still pending against them.

Lawyers representing the duo said the prosecution failed to prove the charges based on witness statements presented in court. “Accused number one Sudipta Sen and accused number two Debjani Mukherjee have been acquitted in three cases registered in 2013. The prosecution failed to prove the charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Hence, they have been acquitted in all three cases,” said Mukherjee’s lawyer Subhajit Bal.

The cases were filed in 2013, the year the Ponzi scam surfaced and the two were arrested from a hotel in Sonemarg, Kashmir. The Saradha group allegedly defrauded lakhs across Bengal through Ponzi schemes, leading to losses of thousands of crores when the company collapsed.

Police sources said the three cases involved ₹10–15 lakh.

Witnesses and complainants reportedly failed to substantiate the charges.

Several hundred similar cases have been filed over the years, with ongoing investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.