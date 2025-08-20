Technology whiz kids showcase future

School students plunged into technology with futuristic projects, some offering real-world solutions. Twenty-one shortlisted projects will be showcased on Wednesday at the SIP abacus presents admissiontree.in Conversations 2025, powered by Education Initiative and co-sponsored by JD Birla Institute and Vidyamandir Society.

The third edition of Conversations 2025 will give students a platform to think outside the box — with rewards beyond a pat on the back. The top three teams from Classes IX to XII will visit Sriharikota to witness Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s next rocket launch, an experience of a lifetime.

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan will be the chief guest, addressing school principals and institute directors. The event at ITC Sonar will be split into two sessions: students in the first half and educators in the second.

Under the theme Futurescape 2047, students will display their science exhibits, followed by a keynote from astrophysicist and former MP Birla Planetarium director Debiprosad Duari.

Duari urged the youth to think differently and build skills beyond the classroom: “Skill is something they have to assimilate in their mind.”