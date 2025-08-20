MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Technology whiz kids showcase future

The third edition of Conversations 2025 will give students a platform to think outside the box — with rewards beyond a pat on the back

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.08.25, 07:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

School students plunged into technology with futuristic projects, some offering real-world solutions. Twenty-one shortlisted projects will be showcased on Wednesday at the SIP abacus presents admissiontree.in Conversations 2025, powered by Education Initiative and co-sponsored by JD Birla Institute and Vidyamandir Society.

The third edition of Conversations 2025 will give students a platform to think outside the box — with rewards beyond a pat on the back. The top three teams from Classes IX to XII will visit Sriharikota to witness Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s next rocket launch, an experience of a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan will be the chief guest, addressing school principals and institute directors. The event at ITC Sonar will be split into two sessions: students in the first half and educators in the second.

Under the theme Futurescape 2047, students will display their science exhibits, followed by a keynote from astrophysicist and former MP Birla Planetarium director Debiprosad Duari.

Duari urged the youth to think differently and build skills beyond the classroom: “Skill is something they have to assimilate in their mind.”

RELATED TOPICS

School Students Technology Future
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 rescued from stranded Mumbai Monorail as power failure halts train mid-air

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in an initial press statement
Supriya Shrinate
Quote left Quote right

Acc to Prashant ji's secret information, names of 2 extra districts should be revealed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT