TMC councillor Arijit Das Thakur arrested in extortion probe

Arijit Das Thakur, Trinamool Congress councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward 106, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged extortion case registered at Garfa police station.

Police said two extortion complaints have been lodged against Das Thakur.

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Police sources said the arrest was made in connection with a case registered on June 1 under charges of extortion, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, criminal conspiracy and common intention.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Patit Paban Parichha and others from Doctor Bagan in the Survey Park area, police said.

The complainants alleged that the councillor and his associates extorted ₹4 lakh from them in connection with a development and construction project. Investigators are examining allegations that the money was demanded as a condition for allowing the work to proceed.

As the investigation was underway, a second extortion case was registered against the councillor at Garfa police station on Tuesday.

The second complaint, filed by Sankar Das, a resident of P Majumder Road in Kasba, alleged that Das Thakur and his associates demanded ₹10 lakh in connection with the construction of a sanctioned three-storeyed building. The complaint alleged that the councillor extorted ₹6.5 lakh after issuing threats to his life.

“Police are probing both cases. We are verifying the financial transactions and circumstances surrounding the allegations. Investigators are also looking into whether other builders or property owners in the area were subjected to similar demands,” a senior officer said.

The councillor was produced before the Alipore court on Wednesday.

Sourin Ghosal, chief public prosecutor, said in court: “The tentacles of his offences were deep-rooted. We have sought a full-term police remand for the accused.”

The Alipore court senthim to police custody till June 12.

The arrest came a day after another Trinamool councillor, Sachin Singh, was arrested in Narkeldanga in connection with alleged theft and vandalism following the 2021 Assembly elections. Singh was produced before the Sealdah court on Wednesday.

Das Thakur became a councillor in 2021. A colleague at the KMC said he had quit his job at a private firm after the Trinamool offered him a ticket for the 2021 municipal polls.

Known as an active councillor, he regularly attended the corporation’s monthly meetings. He frequently spoke on civic issues and raised questions during the sessions.

The councillor hails from a political family. His father, Dulal Das Thakur, was a councillor. After Dulal’s death, his wife, Dipu Das Thakur,became a councillor.