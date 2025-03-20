Tram journey in Kolkata to highlight climate crisis impact on Sunderbans’ mangroves

A tram decorated with images and models of Sunderbans’ flora and fauna will travel between Shyambazar and Ballygunge from March 28 to 30 to highlight how climate change can equally impact the mangrove haven and Calcutta.

The focus will also be on the need for more low-carbon transport options like trams at a time when the state government has decided to discontinue them in all but one small stretch of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the tram journey from north to south Calcutta and back, there will be a citizens’ assembly to discuss the “climate crisis” in the city and the Sunderbans.

“We have been organising Tram Yatra for more than 30 years. It is a celebration of trams. This year’s Tram Yatra is themed on the Sunderbans and the climate threat looming over it,” said Mahadeb Shi,

an advocate for trams and an organiser of the three-day event.

He said the organisers thought of decorating a tram with Sunderbans’ flora and fauna because the delta region is extremely vulnerable to threats from climate change. “If the mangroves are affected, Calcutta will also suffer the impact of storms and cyclones. The transport sector is among the biggest contributors of carbon emission, which in turn is a big contributor to climate change,” he said.

“We need to have more low-carbon transport like trams to combat climate change,” he said.

Roberto D’Andrea, a tram conductor from Melbourne and one of the organisers of Tram Yatra, said despite better infrastructure, trams have been withdrawn from most routes in Calcutta.

“There was a time when trams used to jump rails frequently because the condition of the tracks was poor. Protests led to a change and the infrastructure was improved. There is good infrastructure now but trams are being discontinued,” he said.

“Globally, there is a thrust of low-carbon transport,” said D’Andrea.