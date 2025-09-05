Toast to Puja writings, canvas & frames: Super Souvenir turns 20 with CJ Block on top

The finest writers, artists and photographers of the twin townships gathered last week for the prize distribution ceremony of The Telegraph Salt Lake Super Souvenir 2024, alongside winners of readers’ column contests Click Your Township and Brush Strokes.

Held at the Royal Bengal Room in City Centre, the celebration was all the more spectacular this time as it marked the 20th year of the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards were presented by Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO of ABP Pvt. Ltd, and Amitabha Datta, chairman, The Telegraph Education Foundation, and a resident of FE Block. Here are our neighbours who took home the laurels —

The Telegraph Salt Lake Super Souvenir 2024 Winner: CJ Block

CJ took home the overall award for the first time this year, and souvenir convenor Mohona Kanjilal, shared their journey.

“Before 2022, our souvenir was merely a compilation of advertisements with no literary content. The year I took over, I sent our souvenir to this contest without telling anyone, and though we had just two articles in it, both won prizes!” smiled Kanjilal. “Since then, we’ve worked tirelessly, and it means a lot to have finally clinched the overall prize.”

CD Block Sarbajanin Durgotsav Committee, Action Area 1C, New Town

Best Cover Winner: CD Block, New Town

“Our artwork was created by Debolina (Maji Deb Sharma),” said puja secretary Arindam Mukherjee.

“We guided her and she created a cover reflecting the mood of the times last year.” Debolina, who also attended the ceremony, is a graphic designer and a new bride who married into the block last year.

Salt Lak BF Block Residents Association

Special mention: BF Block

Souvenir editor Subhasish Mondal beamed with pride, and not just with the award.

“We’ve been winning a prize in this category for a decade now, but this is the first time our artist, and former neighbour, Chandrani (Bhattacharya), could join us,” he smiled.

“Last year, as this ceremony took place, doctors were braving the rains and protesting for the Abhaya incident on the footpath in Sector V. We too decided to turn to art to express our dissent.”

Super Souvenir best editorial Amalabha Dutta

Best editorial winner: Amalabha Dutta, CD Block, New Town

“Last year, the mood during the Pujas was sombre after the Abhaya incident, and no one felt like celebrating,” said Dutta. “Yet, keeping in mind the many people who depend on this festival, and the devotion with which women in our block work, we went ahead and turned our puja stage into a platform for protest. This prize reflects our teamwork.

Super Souvenir best editorial Partha Ghosh

Special mention: Partha Ghosh, CE Block, New Town

“We’ve been winning awards at this ceremony every year of late,” said Ghosh. “And while it used to be tough raising articles from residents, ever since we started winning, we’re now flooded with submissions and even have to turn some away! Thank you, The Telegraph Salt Lake, for inspiring new authors.”

Super Souvenir Sanjoy Mitra

Special mention: Sanjoy Mitra, AA-18 New Town

Mitra was out of town during the ceremony and sent us a message later. “My neighbours attended the event in my absence and told me how grand it was. We have won an award in this contest once before and shall try and win again. We are planning our puja in a big way this year and hope to be back on this stage,” he said.

Super Souvenir memoir Susmita Bhaduri

Best memoir winner: Susmita Bhaduri, Sanjeeva Town The Bungalow Estate, New Town

“This is my seventh time winning this award, so I’m starting to see myself as an author now,” smiled Bhaduri. “I usually write travelogues, but this time I penned my childhood memories, in the hope that the next generation turns the pages and reads about it.”

Super Souvenir memoir Ranjini Lahiri

Special mention: Ranjini Lahiri, BE (West)

“A long-time Salt Lake resident, I was encouraged to contribute to the souvenir a few years ago,” said Lahiri. “This time, I wrote about my childhood in Santiniketan, and this recognition for it feels wonderful.”

Super Souvenir memoir Arun Kumar Mullick

Special mention: Arun Kumar Mullick, East Enclave, New Town

“Coming from an accounting background, I rarely get to write literature,” Mullick confessed. “But since our puja began, I’ve been contributing writings to our souvenir. Others in my complex would win awards at this ceremony, so I had been wondering if I’d ever get a chance!”

Super Souvenir travelogue Rabindranath Mallick

Best travelogue Winner: Rabindranath Mallick, CB Block

“I share this award with my block’s residents, who work tirelessly on our magazine,” said Mallick, who had come in a dhoti-panjabi and walking stick.

“I may be nabeen (experienced) in age, but I’m prabeen (new) in writing, having started with the souvenir. I thank The Telegraph Salt Lake for this opportunity.”

Super Souvenir travelogue Jishnu Kar

Special mention: Jishnu Kar, CD Block

“When I was asked to write for the souvenir, I had just returned from a destination wedding in Bali. I penned my experience, and I’m thrilled it has got chosen for the award,” said Kar, whose article was the only English one to win this year.

Super Souvenir travelogue Suman Basu

Special mention: Suman Basu, BA Block

“As a joint commissioner of revenue in the state finance department, I have little time for literature,” said Basu. “I wrote about my Thailand trip in one day and was surprised to win a prize for it, as this is my first submission to our souvenir. This will surely inspire me to keep writing.”

Super Souvenir poetry Mitrabha Bandyopadhyay

Best Poetry Winner: Mitrava Banerjee, CB Block

“It’s wonderful that an English newspaper supports literature in Bengali as well,” said Banerjee, who is with the merchant navy. “I write when I’m home on vacation and on the ship whenever possible, and contribute to our block’s souvenir. I’ve won an award here before but was offshore so am happy to be here today.”

Purba Kar receiving The Telegraph Salt Lake Super Souvenir Awards 2024 Prize Distribution Ceremony at City Centre on 28.08.2025.

Special mention: Purba Kar, CD Block, New Town

“People rarely read at all now-a-days, let alone poems, so I’m delighted with this recognition for my poetry,” said Kar, who wrote about spending Sundays. “I’m especially happy as our block has won four prizes this year.” One of the other winners, in fact, was her husband, Jishnu Kar, who won an award for his travelogue.

Super Souvenir poetry Asim Das

Special mention: Asim Das, East Enclave, New Town

“This award is coming to me in an individual capacity, but nothing can be accomplished alone. Much credit goes to our editor for her support, too,” said Das. “I thank The Telegraph Salt Lake for this royal reception and gala dinner.”

Super Souvenir Ganendra Narayan Roy

Jury Prize: Ganendra Narayan Roy, BE (West)

The 92-year-old was unable to attend the show due to ill health, but he sent us a message.

“Newspapers are a powerful pillar of democracy,” he said. “While established poets and authors get much attention, this recognition from The Telegraph Salt Lake makes lesser-known writers like me happy.”

Super Souvenir fiction Kumkum Samaddar

Best Fiction Winner: Kumkum Samaddar, FE Block

Samaddar choked with emotion as she shared how she wrote about the Partition. “I didn’t see the Partition but drew from my parents’ painful stories of it. There were such horrors back then, but I chose to depict how neighbours of different religions remained friends in the worst of times.”

Super Souvenir fiction Jhuma Bandyopadhyay

Special mention: Jhuma Bandyopadhyay, CF Block

“I’m not used to writing in Bengali, but I’m thrilled people read and liked my story,” said Bandyopadhyay. “Now, I feel a greater responsibility to keep writing quality articles for our souvenir.”

Super Souvenir fiction Bulu Basu

Special mention: Bulu Basu, BL Block

“I used to write to kill time, but a prize from such a prestigious platform like this has boosted my enthusiasm,” said Basu, whose humorous piece explored how some embrace Durga puja crowds while others avoid them. “Now I promise to write until my last day, and with a touch of humour to it all.”

Super Souvenir best essay Sisir Gangopadhyay

Best Essay Winner: Sisir Gangopadhyay, BA Block

“This endeavour by The Telegraph Salt Lake is, in my words, oshadharon — and in the lingo of today’s youth, awesome,” smiled Gangopadhyay, who wrote about the gamchha and shared a humorous anecdote about author Shibram Chakraborty (check??) involving the gamchha.

Super Souvenir best essay Niloy Baran Som

Special mention: Niloy Baran Som, CE Block, New Town

“I’ve won this award once before but couldn’t attend the prize distribution ceremony as I was out of town,” said Som, who wrote about how greetings are exchanged around the world. “This event is well-organised, and this award brings great recognition.”

Super Souvenir best essay Dipa Mitra

Special mention: Dipa Mitra, CJ Block

“I’ve been writing poems since Class I, but life got in the way in the form of exams and work,” said Mitra. “Years later, I started writing books, but this award is special as I’m receiving it as a representative of my block. Here’s to The Telegraph Salt Lake soon reaching 25, 50, and 100 years!”

Click your township: Winners

Abhijit Dutta, DA Block

“I love capturing lightning and have clicked hundreds across India and abroad. Sometimes I could try for three hours and not get a satisfactory shot, so it’s very difficult too,” said Dutta, whose winning lightning shot was clicked from his house. “This is my fifth prize at this ceremony, and it’s great to come back here.”

Sunil Mukhopadhyay, BC Block

“Pictures speak louder than words,” said Mukhopadhyay, whose picture of the rains won him the prize. “I love forest photography, but have taken to street photography now. I’ve entered my photos in exhibitions too, but recognition from The Telegraph Salt Lake is a class apart.”

Basudeb Chakraborty, Snehodiya

“I live in Snehodiya (senior citizens’ home), which I call an ananda ashram,” said Chakraborty. “I picked up my skills at a mobile photography workshop held at Swapno Bhor senior citizens’ club, across the street from our residence. In fact, my winning photo captured Durga puja at Swapno Bhor, with volunteers preparing nadu together.”

Brushstrokes: Winners

Jury award: Pratishtha Javalgi

Fifteen-year-old Pratishtha is now in Bangalore for her studies, but sent us a message. “Thank you The Telegraph Salt Lake for choosing my artwork from among all others,” she said.

Winner: Indrajit Patra, DC Block, New Town

“Thank you for this recognition, The Telegraph Salt Lake! As an IT professional, such awards encourage those of us from different fields to pursue our passion for art,” said Patra.

WInner: Banhisikha Banerjee, CJ Block

“This is my second consecutive win,” said Banerjee. “In my painting, I tried to capture the sorrow and nostalgia one feels during the goddess’s immersion. I’ve also begun exploring photography, so perhaps my work will appear in the Click Your Township column next.”

Winner: Sarbani Ghose

“My parents insisted that I learn art and music as a child, and I guess it’s paid off,” said Ghose. “I returned to Calcutta after many years, and being an ardent reader of The Telegraph, I spotted this contest, sent an entry, and I’m thrilled to be selected.”