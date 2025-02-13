TMC-backed junior doctors name their mentors, call for coordination with Shashi Panja-led forum

The Trinamool Congress-backed junior doctors’ forum announced on Wednesday that they would work under the guidance of the association of senior doctors loyal to the ruling party and led by minister Shashi Panja.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA), which was formed on October 28, is separate from the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), which led the medics’ protests triggered by the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The two outfits have issued statements against each other on several occasions.

The Progressive Health Association (PHA), the Trinamool-backed senior doctors’ organisation, was formed on January 27 with state minister Shashi Panja as its president.

“We will work under the guidance of the Progressive Health Association from today. We believe that under their guidance we can work together for the development of the health facilities. Our enrolment form states ‘West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association, under the guidance of Progressive Health Association (PHA)’” said Shreesh Chakraborty, a junior doctor and a member of the WBJDA.

Members of the WBJDA were present when the PHA’s formation was announced in January but a formal declaration that the junior doctors would function under the PHA’s guidance came on Wednesday.

“We will work in coordination with the WBJDA for the growth and development of the healthcare facilities. We will guide them as much as we can for the development of the state’s healthcare infrastructure,” said Dipanjan Halder, an assistant treasurer of the PHA and assistant professor of paediatrics at a government medical college.

“The WBJDA will work across medical colleges and hospitals to not only address the grievances of the junior doctors but also to maintain an interactive environment in the hospitals. We will report issues to PHA members, if needed,” Chakraborty said.

“We do not want any other students to suffer like us, the way we were ‘framed’ for threat culture. Interns, house staff and junior postgraduate trainees from

first to third year can join us,” he said.

Many WBJDA members were accused by the other association of junior medics of running a “threat culture” at medical colleges and hospitals.