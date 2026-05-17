Tiljala stay no bar on other KMC raze jobs; crackdown on unauthorised constructions to continue

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will initially focus on illegal buildings whose demolition has been ordered by courts as it prepares for a wider crackdown on unauthorised constructions in the city.

Officials said demolition drives would continue as usual and Calcutta High Court’s interim stay on the demolition of two buildings in Tiljala would not affect existing demolition orders elsewhere.

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“The high court’s interim stay applies only to the buildings in Tiljala that were being demolished following a fire that killed two people. The court’s order has no bearing on illegal structures elsewhere,” a KMC official said.

Civic officials said neighbourhoods such as Garden Reach, Ekbalpore-Mominpore and Topsia have more illegal structures, although “there is no neighbourhood in the city without multiple illegal buildings”. In some cases, entire buildings were constructed without sanctioned plans. In others, extra floors were added beyond approved limits.

“We have decided to first demolish illegal structures against which courts have already passed orders. This government is very serious about complying with court directives,” the official added.

Although the KMC board is still controlled by Trinamool, BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections has reduced the influence of councillors from other parties.

Sources said the KMC commissioner has held meetings with senior officials and engineers from the building department to identify illegal structures with pending demolition orders.

“We had prepared a list of illegal buildings before the April elections, but it is now being reviewed. We are trying to prepare a more comprehensive list,” an engineer said.

On Friday, Calcutta High Court stayed the demolition of two buildings in Tiljala that civic authorities had started pulling down. The court said due process had to be followed. Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury said portions that had become dangerous after two days of demolition could be removed, but only after consultations with the owners.

KMC sources said engineers would review the condition of the two buildings on GJ Khan Road in Tiljala, parts of which had been demolished. If the review finds any section at risk of collapse, those portions will be removed.

The KMC had often faced allegations in the past of failing to overcome local resistance and act against illegal constructions. The approach appears to have changed after the elections.

One official said that after completing demolitions ordered by courts, the civic body would focus on executing its own demolition orders.

Under Section 400(1) of the KMC Act, 1980, the corporation serves notices to owners after engineers identify illegal portions of a structure. Owners are then asked to appear before a special officer (building) or executive engineer to present their case. “A demolition or retention order is issued after hearing both sides,” an engineer said.

Section 400(8) of the KMC Act allows the civic body to demolish a structure without serving notice. Sources said this provision is invoked depending on the seriousness of the situation.