Tiljala residents challenge demolition notice issued by KMC in Calcutta High Court

Residents of a seven-storey building in Tiljala have approached Calcutta High Court challenging a demolition notice issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Thirty-six families living in the apartment complex at 57B GJ Khan Road are now facing an uncertain future. Residents said at least three women in the building are pregnant, including one in an advanced stage, and an immediate eviction would cause severe hardship.

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A resident said that the building did not have an approved plan from the KMC but questioned how it had received civic utilities over the years.

“The land was purchased over a decade ago. Construction began around 10 years ago and residents started moving in about five years ago. Subsequently, we received water supply, electricity and cooking gas connections,” said a resident.

“How would a common person understand the importance of so many legal documents?” the resident asked.

“When authorities provide all utility connections, it creates the impression that there is nothing wrong with the building,” he added.

The building comprises both 2BHK and 3BHK flats.

“When we purchased the flats, the rate was around ₹4,000 per sq ft. Over time, roads in Tiljala have improved and property prices have gone up,” another resident said.

The KMC notice directed residents to appear for a hearing before a special officer (building) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, a resident said that “Calcutta High Court had issued an interim stay on the demolition”. He added: “The matter will be heard again on May 29.”

Residents said they would appear for the KMC hearing on Wednesday with a copy of the court’s order.

“The authorities cannot ignore the humanitarian aspect. We will submit a mercy appeal seeking at least 15 days to produce additional documents,” said a resident.

The building at 57B GJ Khan Road is located just two structures away from another allegedly unauthorised building that is under demolition.

On Sunday, the KMC began pulling down a seven-storey structure in the area. The road near the building was barricaded, with Kolkata Police and central forces deployed around the demolition site.

The civic body had started demolishing another building, a five-storey structure, on GJ Khan Road in Tiljala on May 13 after a fire in a leather manufacturing unit inside it killed two people the previous day. One more person injured in the blaze later died. The KMC also began demolishing an adjacent structure owned by the same person, which also housed several residents.

A single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court on May 15 issued an interim stay on the demolition of the building. Status quo will remain in place till June 22, the next date of hearing.

KMC sources said that since both buildings are owned by the same person, demolition work on the second structure was also paused.