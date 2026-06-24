Three triumph over adversities, HS examinees' endless battles against odds pay off

At six months old, Utsa Sanyal could neither walk nor speak. Doctors had already prescribed spectacles with a daunting -20 power for her right eye, while vision in her left eye was gone.

As she grew up, she broke several pairs of glasses. But she never let her visual impairment define her.

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Today, at 17, Utsa has scored 92.2% in her Class XII examinations and dreams of pursuing English honours.

The fine print in her textbooks often poses a challenge, but technology has helped bridge some of the gaps.

“The teachers would enlarge the font on the smartboards in the classroom, making it easier for me to follow the lessons,” Utsa told Metro.

Utsa draws inspiration from her mother, a central government employee who is visually impaired.

“She is my motivation because she never gives up. She goes to work every day at 9.30am and returns around 6pm. She not only earns for the family but also takes care of the household and all of us,” Utsa said.

Utsa was among three board examinees felicitated recently by the Reach Out Star Foundation for overcoming adversity and displaying exceptional resilience.

The other two awardees were Dhiman Mondal, who has been visually impaired since birth, and Manashi Naskar, a first-generation learner who has had to battle poverty throughout her life.

Dhiman, a student of Lighthouse for the Blind, scored 71.8%.

“I used a writer for the Class XII exam, but I managed to study on my own,” he said.

Manashi was seven when she was sent to a Loreto Rainbow Home.

The Rainbow Homes provide education, shelter and clothing to girls till they are 18.

“I was fortunate to be admitted to Rainbow Home. I was told that my father had been diagnosed with tuberculosis, and there was no money for his treatment. Eventually, my mother sought help from an NGO, which arranged for us to be sent to Rainbow,” Manashi said.

She passed higher secondary with 89.4%.

The foundation has been honouring students who have overcome significant challenges for the past three years.

“The foundation believes in upholding human values, which are fast eroding. We believe not just high scores but the problem-solving skills of a student prepare them for life’s challenges,” said Shaheryaar Ali Mirza, president, Reach Out Star Foundation.

Joeeta Basu, an economics teacher and the foundation's secretary, said the initiative provides a platform for young people striving to excel despite challenges.

“What makes some of them stand out is their conviction under trying circumstances,” Basu said.