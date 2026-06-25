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regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 June 2026

3kg gold recovered from Trinamool member’s house, Sabyasachi Dutta link under probe

Tina allegedly failed to share the exact quantity of gold ornaments that Dutta had given to her

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 25.06.26, 08:07 AM
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Tina Bhowmick Saha, the Nadia zilla parishad member from whose house police recovered 3kg of gold ornaments suspected with the ill-got money of former MLA Sabyasachi Dutta, told investigators on Wednesday that Dutta had given her “some ornaments” for safekeeping after the BJP came to power, sources said.

Tina allegedly failed to share the exact quantity of gold ornaments that Dutta had given to her.

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“She has been asked to immediately produce bills of ornaments which she claimed were her own and were not given by Sabyasachi Dutta,” said an investigator.

Tina appeared before Bidhannagar police on Wednesday evening for examination.

She was questioned regarding the ornaments that were found in her Tehatta home in a search that was conducted by the Bidhannagar police in the presence of Sabyasachi Dutta himself.

Tina has been a Nadia zilla parishad member for two consecutive terms and joined the Trinamool Congress in 2016.

Party sources claimed she developed close political ties with Dutta around a year before the 2021 Assembly elections.

Notice to wife

Dutta’s wife, Indrani, was served a notice to appear before the police on Wednesday but did not turn up, sources said.

An officer added that she was also not found at her Salt Lake residence.

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