Government to check Sarobar buildings' legality, orders inquiry into encroachments

The state government will set up an inquiry to determine whether any construction at Rabindra Sarobar has violated norms laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), urban development minister Agnimitra Paul said on Wednesday.

“I will order an inquiry to determine whether the alleged illegal constructions violate existing laws. The NGT has laid down norms governing such activities, and we need to ascertain whether the constructions have the tribunal’s approval,” Agnimitra said after her first visit to Rabindra Sarobar as the state’s urban development minister.

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“There are allegations of encroachment by a few clubs turning a part of the Rabindra Sarobar into a chicken’s neck. We will have to look into this,” she said.

The KMDA, under the urban development department, is the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar, where six clubs are located.

Agnimitra said her department would examine the clubs’ drainage and sewerage infrastructure.

“I learnt about the clubs while interacting with the morning walkers. The drainage and sewerage system of these clubs will have to be checked,” Agnimitra said.

“We will also have to check the sewage system of a mosque that is located here.”

The minister also said there has been no dredging of the lake for a long time.

“There has been no dredging of the lake in the last 15 years. Officials said a proposal was sent to the NGT. But nothing happened. So we need to carry out dredging,” Agnimitra said.

“There have been incidents of fish dying in the lake waters due to the presence of faecal matter. That needs to be addressed as well,” she added.

The water body at Rabindra Sarobar covers 78 acres, and a tiled walkway surrounds the lake along almost its entire length, barring areas where clubs are located on the edge of the water body. Morning visitors have often complained about the condition of stretches of the tiled walkway.

“Many senior citizens have complained about the undulating pavements and walkways. The problem will have to be addressed,” Agnimitra said. “Cleanliness is an issue. In some spots, fallen leaves have been kept in heaps. There are broken branches and bushes,” she said.

Over the last two days, the minister visited two markets run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in Garihat and Kankurgachi. On Wednesday, she chose to visit Rabindra Sarobar.

“There are not many complaints about the washrooms. I will revisit after 15 days. There is another problem. Pet lovers have been feeding dogs beyond earmarked areas. I am a dog lover, but I request visitors to the lake to restrict feeding at earmarked spots,” the minister said.

“I request everyone with folded hands, please cooperate with us. The state government alone can’t keep the place clean,” she said.