A journey into untamed and wild Kenya: Through the Lens, Maasai Mara to Kilimanjaro’s landscapes

The unparalleled wildlife treasure of Kenya was under the spotlight at the launch of a coffee table book on Tuesday evening.

Peter Munyiri, Kenyan ambassador to India, launched Untamed Kenya – A Photographer’s Journey and said: “We are a country with several landscapes and majestic wildlife. They are untamed. The title is well thought out.”

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The book catapults readers into the living, breathing theatre of Kenya’s wilderness.

(From left) Author Shiladitya Chaudhury, Kenyan ambassador to India Peter Munyiri and honorary consul Pranay Poddar at the launch of the coffee table book on Tuesday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

From the sweeping grasslands of Maasai Mara National Reserve and the majestic elephant habitats of Amboseli National Park, set against the backdrop of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, to the rich ecosystems surrounding Lake Nakuru.

Readers are also treated to encounters with the Big Five — lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros, and buffalo — alongside birds and other species inhabiting the Kenyan savannah.

Ambassador Peter Munyiri told Metro: “The relationship between the two countries is going to get stronger.... The product we have, what’s making the people come, is not something you’ll find anywhere else. The animal habitat, the ecosystem, coexistence with people, the culture, and the warmth of the Kenyans. That you cannot replace.”

A wildebeest leaps into the Mara river from a cliff during the Great Migration. At least two other wildebeests are visible inside the dust storm

The book is a labour of love, said author Shiladitya Chaudhury, a restaurateur and avid wildlife photographer. He took the pictures during his 10 trips to Kenya over 12 years, starting in 2012.

The book documents the spectacular Great Migration, one of nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena, where millions of wildebeests, zebras, gazelles, and antelopes traverse the plains between the Serengeti and Maasai Mara in search of water and fresh grazing grounds.

Three lions hunt a water buffalo in Maasai Mara

“What is the greatest spectacle on Earth? The World Cup Football? No. The Olympics? No. The Great Migration which happens from Tanzania to Masai Mara, is the greatest event on Earth. Untamed Kenya is not merely a collection of photographs. It is a reflection of journeys that transformed my understanding of the wild,” Chaudhury said at the launch.

A family of rhinos grazes in Lake Nakuru National Park

Pranay Poddar, honorary consul of Kenya, highlighted the role of photography in fostering a deeper appreciation of nature and conservation.

“Despite the geographical distance between Kenya and West Bengal, we share common interests, values and opportunities. One of the most meaningful areas of connection is wildlife and nature,” he said.