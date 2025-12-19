Teenager and elderly person, Calcutta witnesses two deaths in separate accidents

Two persons were killed in two accidents in the city on Thursday, the first claiming a 78-year-old pedestrian and the second an 18-year-old.

Septuagenarian Suvendu Hazra was hit by an allegedly speeding private car at the intersection of Kings Way and Plassey Gate Road around 7.50am, police said.

Hazra suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead at SSKM Hospital. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Maidan police station.

“The driver of the car managed to flee from the spot. The police impounded the car. A search is underway to trace the driver,” said an officer at Lalbazar.

Around three hours later, teenager Karan Singh was crushed under the wheels of a private bus on Hemanta Basu Sarani in the BBD Bag area, near Mahakaran Metro station.

Singh, a resident of Salkia in Howrah, was travelling in that bus, the police said. “He fell on the road while de-boarding and was run over by the same bus,” the officer at the police headquarters said.

Singh suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

The accident happened around 10.50am.

The driver of the bus was arrested, and the vehicle was seized and taken to Hare Street police station, the police said. The private bus plies between Tangra and Salkia, they said.