MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

Life claiming hemoprotozoan virus : Alipore zoo loses third tigress in three months

The tigress, which would have turned three in a couple of months, was brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 2024 for breeding purposes

Debraj Mitra Published 19.12.25, 09:27 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File image

A tigress died in the Alipore zoo in the early hours of Wednesday, the third such death in three months.

The tigress, which would have turned three in a couple of months, was brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 2024 for breeding purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The tigress died around 1.50am on Wednesday. She was undergoing treatment for infections,” said P. Kamalakanth, member-secretary of the West Bengal Zoo Authority.

Sources in the state forest department said the big cat was suffering from a “hemoprotozoan parasite infection”. It involves single-celled parasites living in the blood of animals and sometimes humans, transmitted by ticks or other vectors, a vet said.

“Let us not jump to any conclusion. A post-mortem has been done. We have sent the samples to (the veterinary college and hospital in) Belgachhia,” Kamalakanth told Metro.

Two tigresses died within a day of each other in September. Both had died of natural causes, a forest official had said.

RELATED TOPICS

Tiger Death Alipore Zoo Nandankanan Zoological Park
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No conclusive data establishes direct correlation between higher AQI and lung diseases: Govt

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, however, acknowledged that air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases
Zubeen Garg.
Quote left Quote right

Based on probe so far, the police does not suspect foul play in the death of Zubeen Garg

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT