St Xavier’s College principal, Father Dominic Savio focuses on spirit of giving

“Christmas inspires us to do good things for others. Not just for our family, but also reaching out to those who have nothing to celebrate...,” principal Father Savio said while addressing the gathering

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 19.12.25, 09:48 AM
St Xavier’s College principal Father Dominic Savio speaks at the event on Thursday

The message of Christmas is to reach out to the poor, marginalised and the outcasts, said Father Dominic Savio, the principal of St Xavier’s College, at a pre-Christmas gathering at the college on Thursday.

“Christmas inspires us to do good things for others. Not just for our family, but also reaching out to those who have nothing to celebrate...,” principal Father Savio said
while addressing the gathering.

“Let us extend our goodness and love to them to make our own joy greater and complete,” he said.

The principal said all must pray that this Christmas brings “us closer to the spirit of human understanding and closer to genuine peace and reconciliation and love and closer to a recognition and acceptance of common humanity”.

The event started with Father Savio inaugurating the nativity scene outside the auditorium.

Students of Mano Vikas Kendra attended the pre-Christmas gathering. They performed during the event.

The principal said they reached out to the students of the Kendra because the spirit of Christmas and joy extended to all. “St Xavier’s stands for all. We reach out to all regardless of one’s identity, caste, creed and religion...,” principal Savio told Metro.

He said it is because of this all-encompassing message that in Bengal, Christmas is celebrated by all.

“Everybody has a cake regardless of his or her religious identity. We go to Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture in Golpark on December 24 to join their Christmas celebration,” he told the newspaper.

In his speech, he said: “As we know that our world in these days is darkened by very strong ego-centricity, pride, sufferings and war. We need Christ to reconcile with one another.”

