Teachers and principals fear more pressure in pass rule tweak, CBSE safety net gone

Principals and teachers from several schools have expressed concern over the CBSE’s new rule mandating separate pass marks in internal and external assessments for Class X, saying it may place additional pressure on students who are not as academically strong as their peers.

The rule will apply to students appearing for the Class X board examinations in 2027.

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The pressure will increase on students who are not academically proficient. Earlier, the combined weight of internal assessments and theory papers offered some cushion. With that safety net removed, it will be difficult for a section of students to clear the examinations, said Anjana Saha, principal of Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

Until 2026, board examinees are required to secure an overall 33% in each subject. From 2027, students will have to score at least 26.5 out of 80 in the board exam and 6.6 out of 20 in the internal assessment to pass.

“Earlier, a student who got 20 in 80 could easily clear the board exams because he might have got enough marks in the internal assessments. Now, students don’t have that option. During our orientation meeting, we informed our students about this. In the internal assessments, students had enough options to better their score,” said Madhumita Sengupta, principal, BDM International.

The internal assessments include projects, practicals and subject enrichment activities.

“To be declared successful in a subject, a student must secure a minimum of 33% marks separately in external and internal assessments, calculated on the combined total of internal assessment and external exam marks, as per the prescribed scheme. Subjects assessed entirely through internal assessment shall follow specific guidelines notified separately, along with their curriculum,” CBSE said in the curriculum

document for the 2026-27 session.

According to some principals, while Class XII students were already required to pass separately in both internal and external components, the new change in Class X would now compel schools to implement the same system in Class IX as well.

“It would be hard for students because not all students have the acumen or aptitude for all subjects. It is justified in Classes XI and XII where they are making a choice,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, The Newtown School.

Several schools said this will also arrest the tendency of many schools to over-mark their students in their internal assessment component.

It will reduce the disparity in marks scored by some students, some teachers said.

Not every student can score a perfect 20 out of 20 in internal assessments and then manage just 30 out of 80 in the theory paper. There has to be parity, and those who perform well should be able to do so in both, said Loveleen Saigal, principal of Birla High School.

The norm will also force students to take the board exams more seriously, teachers said.

“There is no checkpoint till Class VIII, and all students get promoted. In Class IX, we try to increase the thrust on learning, but this will make the pass rules more stringent,” said a teacher.