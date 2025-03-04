Teachers and administrators must engage with students, say injured Indranuj’s father

Teachers and administrators should not treat students like their adversaries and should always engage in a dialogue with them, said the father of the Jadavpur University student now in hospital after allegedly being hit by the state education minister’s car.

Amit Roy, the father of the injured student, also appealed to students to protest in a “democratic manner”.

Indranuj Roy, the first-year undergraduate student of the university who was admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital was “stable” on Monday. A team of specialist doctors examined him on Monday, an official of the hospital said.

“No one should think students are their adversaries. Educators, teachers and administrators should not treat students like adversaries. They should always engage in a dialogue with the students,” Amit, a senior non-teaching official at Calcutta University, told Metro on Monday.

“I will request those who are protesting to do so in a democratic manner without causing trouble for anyone. Those who are opposing the protests, it is their personal choice,” he said.

Indranuj was bleeding profusely from around his left eye on Saturday as he fell on the metalled driveway trying to stop education minister Bratya Basu’s car from leaving the campus.

When the minister, who went to JU to address the annual general meeting of pro-Trinamool college and university teachers’ forum, tried to stop his car while on his way out of the campus, he found some students had climbed onto the bonnet of the vehicle. They could be heard telling Basu’s security that the minister has to meet them and tell them why campus elections have not been held in five years.

A protesting student had told this newspaper on Saturday that Indranuj tried to speak to the minister to know when campus elections could be held. But the minister did not want to speak. “As the minister’s car picked up speed, he fell on the driveway. The car ran over his head,” the student had alleged.

Bratya had met a team of students from SFI before leaving the campus.

Indranuj is one of the two students who were admitted to KPC hospital on Saturday. The other student was discharged on Sunday.

“Indranuj is haemodynamically stable (parameters like blood pressure and heart rate). He is conscious and alert. He is eating solid food. A team of specialist doctors examined him. They will submit their report on Tuesday, based on which a decision will be taken on the course of treatment or whether he is fit for discharge,” a hospital official.

“During our examination, we did not find anything that could affect his vision,” the official said.

The official said Indranuj was brought to the hospital on Saturday with a cut in the periorbital region of his left eye. “He was administered 14 stitches,” said the official.

An ophthalmologist, not in the team of doctors treating Indranuj, said the periorbital region meant the soft tissues like eyelids and eyebrows surrounding the eye. “It is not an injury in the eyeball,” the ophthalmologist said.