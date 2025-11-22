Suicide attempt disrupts Metro services in Kolkata for the second time in three days

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted for the second time in three days after a reported suicide attempt on the DN line at MG Road station on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3.30pm, prompting authorities to cut power to facilitate rescue work.

Metro officials said truncated services continued between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram on one end and between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar on the other, while teams worked to clear the tracks. Officials added that services would return to normal once rescue operations were completed.

Two days earlier, on 20 November, Metro services were similarly affected following another alleged suicide attempt involving a male passenger at Netaji station. The incident took place around 3.10pm on the UP line, forcing a power block for rescue procedures. Trains ran only between Maidan and Dakshineswar in both directions on the day due to operational constraints following the incident.