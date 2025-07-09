Students return to South Calcutta Law College, renew call to clean up campus rot

Easy entry for anyone, regardless of their association with the place. Security guards looked on

Former student union leaders, or dadas , wielding control on campus, barging into classrooms, sometimes ordering students to assemble in the union room

, wielding control on campus, barging into classrooms, sometimes ordering students to assemble in the union room An air conditioner facility meant for the moot court room on the campus was instead installed in the students’ union room

Students without qualifying ranks in Calcutta University’s law entrance test were admitted illegally

Students of South Calcutta Law College, which reopened on Monday, have flagged multiple irregularities they say must be addressed following the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student on campus.

On Tuesday, the second day since reopening, students from second, third, and fourth years returned to submit projects — many accompanied by their parents, reflecting lingering fear.

Sayantani Talapatra, a third-year student, said the college had failed to screen entrants in the past. “On Tuesday, I had to show my ID card to enter. This never happened earlier. Notices were occasionally issued, but never enforced for more than a few days. This must change,” she said.

Sayantani was among the students who addressed a news conference on July 1, demanding autonomy from political control, an apolitical, democratic student union, a students’ safety committee, and zero tolerance for violence.

A teacher on the college governing body supported the students’ concerns.

“The main accused, Monojit Mishra, former TMCP unit president who graduated in 2022, would visit the college unchecked to keep up his influence. He was arrested five times before the June 25 crime and has 11 pending cases. Yet, in July last year, he was appointed as a casual staffer due to political influence. Unless these wrongs are fixed, another Monojit will take his place,” the teacher said.

Mishra’s appointment was approved by the governing body led by Ashok Deb, the Trinamool MLA from Budge Budge.

Mishra posted pictures with Trinamool leaders on Facebook, including ministers, and used their names on campus to assert his authority, a college official said.

Another third-year student alleged that an AC meant for the moot court room at the college was instead installed in the union room. “An AC for the moot court was installed in the union room this summer by Monojit Mishra. It cost ₹96,000,” the student said.

Debopriya Chakraborty, also a third-year student, said her exams are in a few days but she is unable to study. “I still can’t focus. I never thought something like this could happen. This incident has destroyed the academic atmosphere of the college. My parents now ask me to stay in a group on campus.”

Another student alleged that the root of the problem lay in “illegal admissions controlled by Monojit Mishra”.

He said Mishra admitted students who lacked the required ranks in Calcutta University’s entrance test.

“He would take money for each illegal admission. The college administration knew. He became so powerful, he thought he could get away with anything,” the student said.

A teacher said that to secure admission to this government-aided college in Kasba, an LLB aspirant must rank within the top 500 in the entrance exam.

Zaib Ahmed, 19, a second-year student arrested alongside Mishra, ranked 2,634, the teacher alleged.

While stepping out of the campus on Tuesday afternoon, vice-principal Nayna Chatterji told reporters: “Whatever has happened is a matter of shame for a college. This is bound to trigger a scare. If I had a child, I, too, would have been in fear. It is not possible for a person to judge the character of another person... We want exemplary punishment. We are getting cooperation from the police. We have documents. CCTV footage has been retrieved.”

When asked whether she was at the college on June 25, Chatterji said: “On June 25, I left campus at 9.50am. First, I went to meet the college governing body president. Then I attended a meeting of the university’s law department. And then I went to Calcutta University.”