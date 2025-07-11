Students ‘lock up’ peers over examination form fill-up

A section of postgraduate students at Ballygunge Science College allegedly led by a research scholar, affiliated to the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad locked up another group of students who were filling out final semester examination forms in the geography department on Wednesday.

Forty second-year postgraduate students are facing disciplinary action after allegedly accusing a guest teacher in the department of caste-based discrimination against a student, a Calcutta University official said.

“After probe, the allegation was found to be false, and the students were barred from filling out the forms,” the official said. This allegedly led the 40 students to stage a protest and lock the other students in a room.

“They locked up 75 others in the room so that they could not fill the forms or leave the college,” said Sumana Bandyopadhyay, the head of the geography department.

“...With the intervention of the assistant secretary of the campus, the door was unlocked. These 40 students were helped by Sajal Mondal, a research scholar,” she said.

“We will be conducting an inquiry,” said Debasis Das, registrar, Calcutta University.

When Metro spoke to Mondal, he denied the allegations. “I am a research scholar... and I have no affiliation with any political party,” he said.