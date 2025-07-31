Student safety and welfare top priority, says Alok Kumar Rai on taking charge as IIM director

IIM Calcutta will focus on student welfare, including addressing safety and security concerns, said the B-school’s new full-term director, Alok Kumar Rai, after taking charge on Wednesday.

Rai, former vice-chancellor of the University of Lucknow, also said he planned to build more hostels on the residential campus to increase seats in the courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rai, who comes from outside the IIM system, took charge from director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay. When his appointment was approved in mid-July, some academics expressed concerns about a non-IIM professor being appointed director of the B-school.

Security & well-being

“The institution is for the students. They will be at the helm of decisions. I met the student council leaders and assured them that all their requirements will be addressed, including their safety and security concerns,” Rai told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Safety has been a pressing concern, especially among girl students, following the arrest of Paramanand Mahaveer Tapannawar, a 26-year-old second-year student, on July 12 for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in his hostel room. He was released on bail on July 22 and resumed classes on Monday, but IIM-C has barred him from staying on campus.

When asked if the incident had prompted a renewed focus on safety, Rai said: “I will review the situation. If any changes are needed, they will be implemented.”

Rai added: "Students will participate in decision-making — it won’t be a unilateral move by the administration.”

He emphasised that one incident should not tarnish the image of the premier B-school. “IIM-C has been a premier institution for years. It will continue to attract bright students,” he said.

Accommodation

In early July, students had written to the director-in-charge about the lack of hostel facilities.

“All student needs will be taken care of,” Rai said.

An IIM faculty member noted that while the institute increased seats under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota introduced in 2019, hostel capacity limited further expansion.

“Only a handful of seats could be added over six years,” the teacher said.

“I have to check before I can comment on the EWS quota,” Rai said. “But we are committed to adding more hostels so more students can study at IIM-C.”