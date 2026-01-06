Ankita Bhandari murder: Congress seeks CBI probe, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami says will speak to parents

The Ankita Bhandari murder case returned to the political spotlight on Tuesday after Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would personally speak to the victim’s parents before taking any call on a CBI inquiry.

The Congress too renewed its demand for a central probe and accused the BJP of shielding powerful interests linked to the crime.

Responding to questions at a press conference at the Secretariat’s Media Centre, Dhami said delivering justice to Uttarakhand’s daughter Ankita remained the government’s highest priority. He said the state had acted with seriousness, sensitivity and transparency.

Congress spokesperson and social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate said the call to “Give justice to Ankita Bhandari” was echoing across Uttarakhand and that the truth could no longer be concealed. She alleged that Ankita, whom she described as the “daughter of the hills”, was pressured to indulge in immoral acts and was brutally murdered after she refused.

“To hide all the evidence in this case, a bulldozer was immediately run over that hotel because a BJP leader was involved,” Shrinate said. “Now the truth is coming to light that this entire rape and murder incident reaches up to a senior BJP functionary. Along with the entire Uttarakhand, BJP people are also hoping for justice in the case,” she added, alleging that the state government was in a slumber and incapable of delivering justice.

"Therefore, our demand is that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case be handed over to the CBI. Ankita must get justice at any cost and that will happen only when the CBI investigates the case," she said.

Her remarks came as BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam approached the Delhi High Court, strongly denying any link to the crime.

Gautam has filed a defamation suit against the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and several individuals, arguing that social media content and political statements have falsely portrayed him as connected to the murder. He has sought the removal of posts, videos and statements that name or hint at him.

According to his plea, a fresh wave of online claims surfaced in late December, reviving speculation around an alleged “VIP” angle in the case.

He has said the repeated circulation of these claims has led to public harassment, political attacks and a trial by social media, despite there being no official finding against him.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said people across the country, including Uttarakhand, are taking to the streets demanding justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

"We have been consistently demanding a CBI investigation in this matter, so that it can be ascertained who that VIP was. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will have to accept the demand for a CBI investigation, he can no longer evade it," she said.

Lamba alleged that the BJP government only raises the slogan of "Save the Daughter", but in reality, it is constantly engaged in protecting the criminal.

The Congress will no longer allow this, Lamba said.

In a post on X, the opposition party said the entire nation is shaken and outraged by Ankita Bhandari's murder in Uttarakhand.

Instead of ensuring justice, the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre are evading a fair and transparent investigation to protect the culprits, the Congress said.

"The Congress party demands a fair and transparent investigation by the CBI to uncover the truth and ensure the strictest punishment for Ankita's murderers. Ankita, the nation's daughter, will surely get justice," the party said in its post.

The murder of the 19-year-old receptionist at a Uttarakhand resort had shocked the country.

She was allegedly killed after being pressured to provide special services to guests. Three men, including the resort owner, were later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, while investigators did not name any powerful outsider in the chargesheet despite widespread rumours at the time