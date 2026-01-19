Stress on diligent use of weight loss drugs, 'medication should be done judiciously'

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, are part of a class of medications that can help manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity and

they have taken the world by storm.

However, many questions remain about their use, and experts say these medications should be taken judiciously.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the lawns of a hotel on Little Russel Street on January 12, endocrinologist Ambrish Mithal, a Padma Bhushan awardee, answered the following questions:

What GLP-1 drugs are

Who should and shouldn’t use them

How to use them safely

What their potential side effects are

Mithal, author of The Weight Loss Revolution, was in conversation with neuropsychiatrist Chandra Shekhar Mukherji.

The session was part of a series of conversations under the banner, Lead the Change. It was hosted by the Ladies Study Group.

“These drugs have taken the world by storm, and India is no exception. It is very important to share the correct science with people so that only people who need the drugs take them. It is important to spread awareness about judicious use of these drugs,” Mithal told Metro.

The discussion addressed common misconceptions around weight loss and underscored the need for clarity and responsible use of such drugs alongside lifestyle changes to ensure long-term benefits.

“We wanted to move beyond trends and headlines to create awareness around health, science and responsible choices revolving around weight loss, especially for women navigating different stages of life,” said Richa Agarwal, president of the Ladies Study Group.