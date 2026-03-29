Step up vigilance: Poll panel to police, fresh EC directive follows Basanti clash

The Election Commission has directed officers-in-charge of police stations across the state to monitor and ensure the security of candidates, political rallies, roadshows and corner meetings to “maintain the sanctity of the electoral process”.

In a notification issued late on Friday and sent to all police commissioners and superintendents, the poll panel said OCs of police stations must ensure adequate security cover for “threatened dignitaries” and “categorised protectees” visiting areas under their jurisdiction during election campaigns.

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Senior officials in the state home department said that “threatened dignitaries” are individuals who have received threats via phone calls or emails, while “categorised protectees” include high-ranking government officials, politicians, celebrities or businesspersons entitled to government security.

“The 16-point notification outlines the duties and responsibilities of police officers as laid down in the EC’s Handbook of Police Officers, 2023,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said. Copies have been circulated to all officers-in-charge across Kolkata Police’s 10 divisions.

The EC’s instructions came a day after pre-poll violence in Basanti in South 24-Parganas, around 80 km from Calcutta. Several people, including police personnel, were injured when clashes broke out during a BJP campaign rally at Basanti Bazar on Thursday afternoon. BJP candidate Bikash Sardar alleged that a mob backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked his supporters with sticks.

Following the incident, the EC suspended Avijit Paul, inspector-in-charge of Basanti police station, and replaced him with Prabir Ghosh.

Calcutta has seen earlier instances of pre-poll tension. On March 14, BJP and Trinamool workers clashed in Girish Park, and the residence of minister Sashi Panja was vandalised. Nine people were later arrested.

“Since the incident, the commissioner of police in Calcutta has been replaced, and all divisional deputy commissioners have been instructed to follow the EC rulebook to maintain law and order,” the officer added.

Other directives in the EC’s notification to the police include:

Complete investigations into pending criminal cases from previous elections

Execute all non-bailable arrest warrants

Prepare and maintain a list of proclaimed offenders

Analyse past clashes between supporters of different political parties and take preventive action

Conduct regular checks at hotels, dharamshalas and other places where anti-social elements may stay

Visit all election-related crime scenes immediately

Maintain round-the-clock security checks and naka points

Ensure security of election observers and personnel involved in the poll process

Keep CCTV surveillance systems functional at all naka points

The notification mentions that under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all officers involved in the Assembly elections are on deputation to the EC, and any dereliction of duty will invite disciplinary action.