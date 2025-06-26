MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 June 2025

SSC probe: ED attaches Rs 27 crore assets of middleman Prasanna Roy, including tea estates

CBI, which is also probing the irregularities, had arrested Roy in 2022 for his alleged role as a link between prospective candidates and former education minister Partha Chatterjee, now in jail custody

Kinsuk Basu Published 26.06.25, 10:33 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Calcutta: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth over 27 crore of Prasanna Roy, who was allegedly involved in irregularities in recruitment in the school service commission selection tests in 2016 and acted as a middleman, allegedly collecting money from candidates appearing for Group C and Group D posts to the tune of several crores.

ED, which is probing the money trail in the irregularities in recruitment, attached Roy’s three tea estates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attached properties consist of bungalows, factory, plants and machinery. These properties were acquired from the cash collected
from undeserving candidates for their illegal appointments as Group-C and D staff,”
the ED said.

The CBI, which is also probing the irregularities, had arrested Roy in 2022 for his alleged role as a link between prospective candidates and former education minister Partha Chatterjee, now in jail custody.

RELATED TOPICS

SSC Scam Enforcement Directorate (ED) Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'What a ride!': First Indian in space in 41 years, Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history

Shukla is piloting a public-private, multi-country mission to the International Space
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Would speak to Vladimir Putin again soon, he really has to end Russia-Ukraine war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT