Nabanna March: Another arrest made for allegedly assaulting police on August 9

A resident of Naihati was arrested early on Thursday for allegedly assaulting police during the Nabanna March programme on August 9.

Manas Chandra Saha, 55, is the second person to be arrested in a case of attempt to murder registered with New Market police station. On Tuesday, the police arrested the first accused.

“Saha is a resident of East Kanthalia in Naihati, North 24-Parganas. CCTV grabs and circumstantial evidence revealed he was among those who attacked the police after the rallyists were stopped at a spot near the intersection of Chowringhee Road and Kyd Street on August 9,” a senior police officer said.

A section of rallyists who participated in the Nabanna march held to mark a year of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital clashed with police when they were stopped on Chowringhee Road near the gates of the Geological Survey of India’s office adjoining the Indian Museum on Saturday.

Five police personnel, including the security guard of the deputy commissioner of the south suburban division of Kolkata Police, were injured when some rallyists allegedly assaulted them.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, also the state’s Leader of the Opposition, had said over 100 people were injured in alleged police excesses, and among them were the parents of the RG Kar doctor.

The police released a video clip where a group is seen attacking a uniformed policeman on Chowringhee Road.

Five FIRs have been drawn related to violence and attacks on the police in different parts of the city. Two people have been arrested so far. More arrests are likely, a senior police officer said.

Saha’s arrest on Thursday came a few days ahead of the proposed police interrogation of a clutch of BJP leaders, including Ashok Dinda, Sajal Ghosh and Tamoghna Ghosh, at New Market police station. The three leaders have been summoned for questioning between August 18 and August 20 in connection with the case.