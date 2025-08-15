Salt Lake fiery crash: Driver held, accused tracked using his cellphone location, say cops

The driver of a car that rammed into a two-wheeler killing the rider waiting at a red light in Salt Lake on Wednesday, has been arrested from Malipanchghora in

Howrah.

Vinod Roy fled after passersby rescued him on Wednesday.

A closed-circuit camera footage that emerged on Thursday showed how the car Roy was driving slammed into two bikes from the wrong direction, resulting in a fire that killed one of the bikers.

The footage showed two bikes and a car waiting at the signal while a second car came from their right and rammed into the first bike, flinging both the rider and the pillion rider. The rider is seen turning upside down in the air before his trousers get entangled in the roadside railing. His pillion rider and the pillion rider of the second scooter are also seen being flung in the air.

“The sequence of the incident became clear only after the CCTV footage emerged. Residents rescued the driver of the offending vehicle, after which he fled the spot. Later, he told his employer that he got scared,” said an officer of Bidhannagar City Police.

The biker who was hanging upside down died in that position. The flames charred his body. The other two, who were injured, were taken to the hospital.

Among the two is the owner of the car that crashed. Manas Agarwal, a GST lawyer, is being treated at a hospital for multiple injuries.

Roy was tracked using his cellphone location and arrested in Howrah on Thursday, the police said.

The police said they had started two cases in connection with the incident.

“One of the cases is against the driver for rash and negligent driving, and causing death. The other case is against unknown persons who attacked police and fire department personnel who went for the rescue operation,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar police.

The collision was reported near a bridge used by commuters to access Salt Lake from VIP Road near Kestopur on Wednesday evening. The biker, Soumen Mandal, 22, a resident of Hiranmoypur Road, was charred in public view.

When firefighters arrived at the spot, people started pelting them with stones. The police had to intervene and fire tear-gas shells to disperse the mob. The cops made public appeals to the mob to allow them to do their job.

The body was removed from the spot amid protests against the alleged delay by the police.

The police said they had yet to ascertain the exact cause of the collision. A forensic test of the vehicle will be conducted.