Traffic curbs for Red Road Independence Day parade, no wheels move till afternoon

Traffic on Red Road will be closed until Friday noon for the Independence Day parade. Metro lists details of the event and traffic restrictions in south Calcutta you should know before stepping out.

What: Independence Day parade

Where: Red Road

When Mamata Banerjee arrives: 9.58am

Programme: Parade and prize distribution for recipients of the chief minister’s police medal for outstanding and commendable service

Likely to end: 11.30am

Traffic restrictions:

Red Road will be closed to vehicles from 10pm on Thursday till noon on Friday

Kidderpore Road, RR Avenue between Y Road, Plassey Gate Road, Kingsway, Dufferin Road, Outram Road, Esplanade ramp and parts of Government Place West will be closed to traffic till the event ends

Police arrangements:

Around 5,000 additional police personnel will be deployed during the parade

Red Road and surrounding areas will be divided into multiple zones

20 deputy commissioners will monitor the zones

Six watch towers have been mounted

Eight motorcycle patrols will be present

Weather: Generally cloudy skies with sporadic rain is likely. The maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius. It will be humid when it does not rain.

Transport: Metro will run 182 services on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) on Friday instead of the usual 262. There will be no change in the timings of the first and last trains. The special night Metro will also run as usual.

On the Sector V-Sealdah section of the East-West Metro (Green Line-1), there will be 92 services instead of 108.

On the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section (Green Line-2), there will be 124 trains instead of 134. The timings of the first and last trains on both sections will be the same. Normal services will be available on the Joka-Majerhat section (Purple Line) and the New Garia-Ruby section (Orange Line).

Distress helpline: 100

Police control room:033-22143230

Traffic control room:033-22143644