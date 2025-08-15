Kanyashree reduced dropout rates among girl students in schools across state: CM

The introduction of “Kanyashree” scheme helped reduce the dropout rate among girl students in schools across Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

“I can say this proudly, the dropout rate that was 4.75 per cent in 2011-12 among the girl students at the primary level (Classes I to V), has come down to zero because of this programme (Kanyashree). The dropout rate among girl students at the secondary level was 16.32 per cent. It has come down to 2.09 per cent in the 2023-24 academic year,” the chief minister said at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Alipore on the occasion of Kanyashree Day.

“This means the girls are taking their studies seriously. At the higher secondary level, the dropout rate was 15.41 per cent. Now it is 3.17 per cent. Is this not a matter of pride?” she asked the audience.

Kanyashree Day recognises the introduction of the scheme in 2013.

As part of Kanyashree-1, unmarried girls studying in 8th grade or above in a government-recognised regular educational institution, and within the age limit of 13 to 18, get a financial help of ₹1,000 a year.

As part of Kanyashree-2, a girl student gets a one-time financial grant of ₹25,000 at the time of college enrolment. She must be over 18 but under 19 and unmarried.

Kanyashree-3 is for girls pursuing postgraduate studies in Bengal. They are entitled to varying amounts (₹2,000 for arts/commerce, ₹2,500 for science) each month.

For Kanyashree-3, the annual family income should be less than ₹1,20,000. Students enrolled in open or distance learning postgraduate programmes are not eligible.

The chief minister said in her address: “We will request parents not to get their daughters married early. Let them decide their fate. Let them grow independent. Let them stand on their feet. What is a woman not capable of doing today? She is getting ₹25,000 once she turns 18.”

Last week, when 25-year-old Rajshree Hansda, the first Santhali woman to become a national football referee, walked up to the chief minister on the podium at Jhargram stadium to receive her sports kit, Mamata told the gathering that Rajshree had informed her that she loved football and wanted to pursue her career as a referee but was under pressure from her family to get married.

Mamata asked chief secretary Manoj Pant to “help” Rajshree and urged all parents to let their daughters shine.

“There is no room for narrow-mindedness. They must not believe in otherisation. We are one, we are together, we are united, and we are strong enough,” she said.

Mamata accused the UGC of freezing the release of funds for research. “We are going to extend support so the students don’t have to suffer despite the UGC’s funds freeze.