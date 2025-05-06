Speeding bike with four helmetless riders hit Ultadanga flyover wall, two dead, others hospitalised

Two men died in an accident at Ultadanga flyover, while two others were admitted to a hospital, after the motorbike they were riding at a high speed, rammed into the parapet of the flyover early on Monday, police said.

The police said the accident occurred on the VIP Road-bound flank of the flyover. An officer said none of the four were wearing helmets.

“The accident happened early in the morning when there was almost no traffic on the flyover. The motorcycle was moving at a very high speed. It appears that the person driving the bike lost control and crashed into the parapet of the flyover,” said an officer of Lake Town police station.

All four were flung off the two-wheeler and fell on the flyover, receiving grievous injuries. All four were taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where two of them were declared dead.

Police said the two who succumbed to their injuries were identified as Mohammad Shoaib, 19, and Mohammad Rahman, 19. Shoaib worked in a rubber slipper manufacturing unit while Rahman was a labourer at a marble cutting factory.

The other two, who have been admitted to the hospital with injuries, were identified as Mohammad Shahrukh and Mohammad Sohail.

“All four are residents of the Beniapukur area. A preliminary investigation revealed that the four had left home around 1.30am on Monday. They celebrated a birthday on the road and then went to a party at a friend’s place. They were taking a long drive on the flyover when this happened,” said the officer.

The crash was only a reminder of how often two-wheeler riders tend to drive recklessly at night.

Young motorists and motorcyclists are often spotted speeding or racing along flyovers and long stretches when vehicular traffic is less and police deployment is negligible.

Awareness campaigns and prosecution drives carried out by the police do not seem to have the desired impact.

A senior officer of the traffic department said it was most important to wear a helmet and to restrict the riding of excess pillion riders on a two-wheeler.

“How can a motorcyclist maintain balance if he has three-pillion riders instead of one? Such negligent actions make the bike and the people riding prone to accidents,” said the officer.

Speeding, police said, was another factor that leads to accidents.

“When a stretch is empty, most motorcyclists and motorists tend to speed without realising that a vehicle can come up suddenly at the crossings or there could be external factors like road furniture or a pothole that could cause an accident,” said an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner.