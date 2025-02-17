Special kids more susceptible to stress during board exams, say psychiatrists

Children with pre-existing conditions like ADHD, autism or any other intellectual disabilities are more susceptible to stress during the board exams, said psychiatrists.

The stress manifests through anxiety, aggression, lack of concentration and panic attacks.

A deviation from the routine makes them more vulnerable to anxiety, said doctors.

Incidents of students buckling under the pressure of board examinations are growing. Parents of special kids are consulting psychiatrists looking for ways to handle their kids’ anxieties during the exam season.

A Class X examinee with ADHD, whose exam is to begin next week, complained of anxiety and palpitation. Every day around 11am she feels her heart racing and she takes about an hour and a half to settle down.

The girl had performed decently in school but with the board exams closing in, her anxiety is getting aggravated, her psychiatrist said.

“These children like routine and anything outside the routine is difficult for them to adjust to. Examinations add to their stress levels. ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), autism, and intellectual disability function well in the same set of atmosphere and routine. Changes create problems for them,” said psychiatrist Sanjay Garg.

According to the psychiatrist, even small changes can trigger the panic button.

“Changes like the font in the question papers or the fact that the exam is being conducted in a hall instead of a classroom can make it difficult for them to adjust and aggravate the stress levels,” said Garg.

Psychiatrist Rima Mukherjee said that children who are under treatment can cope better but there could be instances of students with undiagnosed ADHD finding it more difficult than others to handle the pressure of board exams.

“A child could be well prepared but during exams, he/she is buckling under pressure and the anxiety level is high. Since it is undiagnosed even parents do not realise the reason for their stress,” said Mukherjee.

She said that the exam is an overwhelming experience and there are concerns about whether they would finish the paper. If it’s a lengthy paper, and they take time reading it, even that can cause stress.

“For some of our patients we prescribe emergency medicines that they can take in case of severe anxiety, they feel they are blanking out,” said Mukherjee.

Garg said they recommend that parents simulate the exam atmosphere at home to get their kids used to it.

“There could be mock tests at home and if need be they could wear the school uniforms too,” he said.

Mukherjee said that one should not spring surprises on those with autism.

Usually, during the board exams, special kids are given extra time to finish the paper.

“Perhaps a simplified or differential question paper for them would help. But there are children with various special needs and in that case each individual has to be catered to,” said Apala Dutta, principal, Birla Bharati school.