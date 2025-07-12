CID arrests employee of private bank for alleged stock fraud of Rs 36 lakh

The CID arrested an employee of a private bank on Thursday for allegedly being part of a group that duped a man out of ₹36 lakh by luring him to invest in the stock market.

Amit Ghosh, 34, was arrested from his house on Biren Roy Road West in Sarsuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior CID officers said Ghosh was booked under separate charges of cheating by personation and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Ghosh was arrested based on information they got from some of those who were arrested earlier in this case, including a film producer, Prosenjit Ranjan Nath,” said a senior CID officer.

In January, Rajkumar Bhattacharjee lodged a complaint at Barasat police station alleging that he paid around ₹36 lakh to a group of men who posed as representatives of a financial services platform.

In his police complaint, Bhattacharjee alleged that the fraudsters lured him through an advertisement on social media.

After he joined the platform, Bhattacharjee was redirected to a WhatsApp group for an alleged training in stock market.

“Subsequently, Bhattacharjee paid through 10 separate transactions over two months,” the police officer said.

Earlier in March, a team from Barasat cyber police station arrested Debasish Roy, who worked for a financial services platform, for his involvement in the fraud.

Two months later, the case was transferred to CID.

During the investigation, CID officers found out that around ₹18 lakh was transferred to the account of a company — The Local Brand Shop — operated by film producer Prosenjit Ranjan Nath.

Nath was arrested on June 25 after officers found his alleged involvement in the fraud.

“There could be more persons involved with this fraud. We will interrogate the accused and try to find out more,” the officer said.