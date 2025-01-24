Senco Gold & Diamonds launches ‘Attitude of Gratitude – Chapter 3’ to support Bengal’s struggling artisans

In a heartfelt effort to preserve the diminishing art forms of West Bengal, Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of India’s leading jewellery retailers, unveiled the third chapter of its annual CSR initiative, ‘Attitude of Gratitude’, at Gallery Gold on January 16.

With a legacy of over 85 years and a reputation as the second most trusted jewellery brand in India, Senco Gold continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility through impactful initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art forms such as cork art, thermocol creations, brass work, handmade jewellery, and clay sculptures are among those highlighted during the event.

These traditional crafts have been gradually fading due to a lack of patronage and support, making Senco’s intervention all the more significant.

Speaking at the event, Joita Sen, director and head of marketing & design at Senco, said, “The ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ initiative was launched two years ago to spread positivity and give back to the community. This year, we aim to recognize the relentless efforts of Bengal’s artisans who strive to uphold their age-old artistry.”

“Their dedication to preserving these crafts deserves our gratitude and support,” she added.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold & Diamonds, emphasized the brand’s commitment to nurturing these artists: “We have invited distinguished artisans such as Kartik Pal from Kalyani, a master of thermocol art; Samaresh Santra, a jute artist from Harin Ghata; Panchanon Kangshobanik, a brass artisan from Berhampur; and Sadhan Bhaskar, a cork artist from Murshidabad, among others. By recognizing their contributions, we hope to motivate them and provide the support they need to continue their work.”

The event also featured displays of the artists’ work, giving attendees a glimpse into the intricate craftsmanship that forms an integral part of Bengal’s heritage.

Senco Gold & Diamonds, which operates over 171 showrooms across India, has consistently been at the forefront of social initiatives, blending corporate success with meaningful contributions to society.

The brand’s ongoing efforts to support local artisans not only ensure the survival of these traditional crafts but also highlight the importance of preserving cultural heritage in the face of modernization.

‘Attitude of Gratitude – Chapter 3’ serves as a beacon of hope for Bengal’s artisan community, reaffirming that their art is valued and their efforts recognized.

Through this initiative, Senco Gold & Diamonds continues to inspire others to follow suit and invest in preserving India’s rich artistic legacy.