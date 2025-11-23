Second ‘suicide’ in three days disrupts Metro services on Blue Line for an hour

Metro services on the Blue Line (north-south corridor) were disrupted by a suicide, yet again, on Saturday.

A man jumped in front of a train at MG Road station around 3.30pm, said an official. The train was headed to Shahid Khudiram (Brijii).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ketan Doshi, 52, a resident of Bhowanipore, was lifted from the tracks after a power block was enforced. He was declared dead at Medical College Kolkata, police said.

Metro services were disrupted for close to an hour. The carrier ran truncated services between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum in the north and between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram (Briji) in the south.

Both Dum Dum and Maidan have a provision for trains to switch tracks.

Normal services on the entire stretch resumed at 4.13pm.

It was a Saturday and many offices were shut. However, even then, many were left stranded outside the stations, waiting for transport as stations in the business district of central Calcutta, such as Esplanade, Chandni Chowk and MG Road, were outside the Metro network.

This is the second such disruption in three days. On Thursday, the services were disrupted for nearly an hour after an elderly man jumped in front of a train at Netaji (Kudghat) Metro station.

He was also declared dead in the hospital.