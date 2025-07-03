Sealdah court sentences man to death for murder of professors at Chitpore 10 years ago

A man accused of killing two elderly professors at their Chitpore home 10 years ago has been found guilty. A Sealdah court on Wednesday sentenced Sanjay Sen to death.

The judge who gave the verdict had sentenced Sanjay Roy to life for the rape and murder of the RG Kar junior doctor.

Retired college teachers, Pran Gobinda Das and his wife Renu Das, both 77, were found in a pool of blood in their apartment on the second floor of block A-8, Indralok Housing Estate, Phase I, at Rani Debendra Bala Road in July 2015, police said.

Sen, a rickshaw-puller, whom the couple trusted, was arrested for the murders. The couple’s daughter lived in the US, the police said.

Sen was married to a woman whom the couple had raised, and the rickshaw had been bought by them to help him make a living, the cops said.

A large cache of old ornaments and ₹1.87 lakh were recovered from Nandigram, East Midnapore, based on Sen’s statement. The police later found the murder weapon and the clothes Sen was wearing during the crime.

The police said the additional district and sessions judge, Sealdah, conducted the trial in which 30 witnesses were examined.

The judge found the accused guilty on Tuesday and pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

The special public prosecutor at Sealdah court said the court had found Sen guilty on two counts.

“Robbery — for which he has been sentenced to life. And murder — for which he was given capital punishment,” said the special public prosecutor.

“The death penalty was given due to the ghastly nature of the crime. The two were elderly, retired professors. They used to rely on Sanjay and he took advantage of that and broke their trust,” the prosecutor said.

Pran had been struck on his forehead with an iron rod, followed by a similar blow to Renu, the police said.