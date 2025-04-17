Schoolteachers rue: SC order relief, but will we have to give Agnipareeksha again and again?

A section of the dismissed teachers claimed temporary relief on the Supreme Court's decision Thursday to let the teachers continue with their classes while the state government prepares for a fresh recruitment drive.

Earlier this month, a division bench of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of India dismissed 25, 753 teaching and non-teaching staff, following the cash-for-jobs scam.

The Group-C and Group-staff who also lost their jobs in the April 3 order have not been given any relief.

The Telegraph Online spoke with some of the dismissed teachers staring at an uncertain future, while protesting at the Esplanade’s Y-channel.

“The new order has offered us temporary relief,” However, we have been asked to appear in the recruitment examination again, something that we had already done. We are among the ‘non-tainted’ teachers. But, sitting for an examination after a gap of 10 years — the situation has changed, our mental states have changed, and we are engulfed by several problems at home. Those who are unable to clear the written exam, what will happen to them? Will they be marked incompetent? We have given proof of our merit once. And what is the guarantee that the new examination and what follows will be corruption free? Then what will happen? Will we lose our jobs again? Will we keep on giving the agnipariksha (trial by fire) over and over again? I don’t know how I will run my family if I lose my job. Now I have to go to school and also prepare for the exam,”

—- Rupa Banerjee, employed at Kulti Government Colony Girls’ Refugee High School

“We did not want an extension till December 31, 2025. The fresh order demarcates the ‘tainted’ and the ‘untained’ teachers. Those who are ‘untainted’ then are competent? Then why should the competent educators sit for the exam all over again? We, who have followed the correct process of recruitment, want to continue with our respective jobs. December 31 cannot be our date of retirement, it should be what has been mentioned on the i-OSMS portal. We don’t want to sit for the examination all over again,” said Abhishek Maity.

Abhishek is the sole earning member of his family consisting of elderly parents, wife, and a six-month-old child.

— Abhishek Maity, employed at the Dayapur PC Sen High School in Gosaba

“We have one demand — we have to be reinstated to our job. Today’s order is based on Madhya Sikhsha Parshad’s request, so that the education system in the state does not come to a halt and the students are not deprived of their right to education. But, we have been teaching for the last few years now based on our merit, and cannot be employed for just another six months. We will continue our protests, demanding justice for the untainted teaching and non-teaching staff,” said Brindavan Ghosh from Mayapur in Nadia.

His wife too also belongs to the same panel and is currently unemployed.

—- Brindavan Ghosh, Fatullapur Shashimoni High School

“This seems like a relief but the clock is ticking. We are clueless right now. Our jobs were not gifted to us, we had to qualify for them. Our demand is to ensure that we have our jobs, and we do not have to worry about appearing in another exam,” shared Subhasish Das from Kalyani, another sole earning member of a family with his father, wife and a child.

He is worried about his son’s school fees and the medical expenses of his father.

— Subhasish Das, employed at Kultali Baikanthapur High School

“It seems like I was a patient who was admitted to a hospital and I did not know how long I would live. And today I have been informed about the days remaining in my life. The relief is I know my longevity. Our only path is the path of protest. Protest is the only way that we can get justice. My current predicament was not in my worst nightmare,” shared Illajur Rahman from South 24 Parganas.

He comes from a joint family, and is the only member with a government job.

—- Illajur Rahman, employed at high school in Mathurapur

“We are untainted. But so are several people from Group C and Group D. After today’s verdict, I don’t know how to face them. I am not satisfied with the fresh order. This job for me was not just my profession. I had earned respect for myself. Who will take the responsibility of the dent on my respect? It is the administration who is liable, right? Who gave me a job? SSC. Who took my job away? SSC. I did not lose my job because I was at fault. I lost my job because the employer was not honest. My parents gave me a name, and I made my own identity. However, my new name is ‘banchito jogyo (deprived though qualified)’,” said Pradipta Ghosh from Madhyamgram, mother of a son.

— Pradipta Ghosh, employed at Tetulia Balika Vidyalaya

On April 21, the protesters will march from Karunamoyee bus-stand to Acharya Sadan demanding the School Service Commission publish the list of “untainted” candidates and terminate those who secured jobs using unfair means. The following day they will march from Sealdah to Raj Bhawan, where they will meet Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.