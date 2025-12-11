Schools push digital respect and safety as students reflect on mobile use and boundaries

The recent incident of voyeurism involving a youngster has brought mobile phone etiquette into sharp focus, prompting schools to rethink how they prepare students for the responsibilities that come with the device.

Last month, a 21-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly photographing and recording another student through a window while she was changing clothes. With today's high-schoolers only a short step away from the same environments, educators stress early awareness and digital discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many students, the challenge lies in the mindset with which the devices are used. “The problem isn’t just the phone but the mindset we carry while using it,” said Ahona Chatterjee, a Class XI student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Newtown. In an age of "instant misinformation", she said, "a harmless act can spiral into panic or harm".

“This device has the potency to amplify anything — fear, misinformation, embarrassment or conflict. Therefore, responsible usage is

non-negotiable.”

Schools, too, are keen on awareness programmes with a view to making students digitally responsible. "Mobile phones are a necessity in modern life, and at the same time, a menace. Yes, it's a click-oriented companion. But unchecked overuse leads to health issues, social withdrawal and distractions," said Sonali Sen, principal of DPS, Newtown. She said the school conducts discussions and workshops to reinforce proper usage and has a strict no-phone policy on the premises. “Student awareness is a must, so that we maximise the benefits and cut out the ills,” she added.

Students elsewhere echo the need for self-regulation. “My phone is almost like a mirror — it reflects who I am,” said Anant Mohta, Class XI student of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy. Anant believes responsible usage begins with emotional discipline. “My phone should not control me, but the other way round. Peace of mind? Just avoid comparison-driven scrolling and reply-based online friendships."

Schools are also using larger platforms to spread awareness. Meena Kak, director of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, said the institute's annual IT fest covers themes such as cybersecurity, digital ethics and balancing screen time. “Students should be trained to use gadgets judiciously without crossing limits and respecting others' boundaries. Parents should take the lead in making children understand that misuse can lead to trouble,” she said.

Institutions with specific concerns are adapting their approach accordingly. “Being an all-girls school, we recognise the need to protect our students from rising instances of voyeurism,” said Sangeeta Tandon, principal of Shri Shikshayatan School. The school regularly addresses safety through assemblies, counselling and reminders to stay alert. Tandon said students must learn to report concerns and understand that “every action online leaves a lasting footprint”.

Class XI student Adityadeb Gon of Swarnim International School said the conversation must begin with cultivating respect. “For me, preventing acts like voyeurism starts with developing a sense of respect. We must think about the emotional harm such acts can cause,” he said. Adityadeb believes that ensuring digital boundaries and informing "trusted adults", if misused, can make the surroundings safer.

For Swarnim International School principal Rumjhumi Biswas, the core issue lies not in technology but in values. “A phone makes it easier to cross boundaries when respect and self-control aren’t built early,” she said. "I keep reminding my students that a mobile phone is a privilege, not a right." Her school students may carry the device only with prior permission, and during trips, it's just a safety tool.

"If a young person hides their screen, jokes about spying or shares others' private moments, it’s a social red flag. Step in with calm talk, not just punishment. Teach digital respect and empathy — stronger connections offline are the best protection online," said Devraj Sarkar, cybersecurity and AI ethics expert. As incidents continue to underline the dangers of careless digital behaviour, students and schools alike agree that mobile etiquette must be taught and discussed as a critical part of growing up in the digital age.